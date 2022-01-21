Freedom High student earns big dividends

Freedom High School senior Ethan Afflerbach recently won first place in the “high schools with more than 50 teams” category of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation Stock Market Game.
The 18-year-old played the game as part of the Business and Marketing course he is taking, taught by Noureddine Lalami, a veteran teacher at Freedom.
“This was something we started fairly early in the year,” Afflerbach said. “I learned how to use the stock market, but my big takeaway is that stocks can make a lot of money and it’s mostly about luck. I am ready to get in the stock market now. They are good for money. Dangerous, but good.”
Prior to playing the game, Afflerbach admitted he had almost no knowledge of the stock market or how it worked. Once he was signed up, he was given a virtual $100,000 to invest at his discretion based on real-world market trends.
“It’s like a real broker’s account, except it’s fake money,” Lalami said. “They compete against local high schools in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas. The students invest the money, and whoever grows their money the most, gets first place. They learn about investment and investment strategies and things like that. Ethan grew his investment about 24%.”
By the end of the semester-long game, Afflerbach had turned his initial $100,000 into $124,929.93. He said playing the market was fun and he got in the habit of checking the market statistics each time he walked into class. He invested in popular stocks like Apple and Tesla, but also others with a smaller following.
“I chose Ford and Coca-Cola, also,” he said. “I would go into older companies and look at the past six months and try to make a pattern. Ford did do well, but it was such a low price, it didn’t really affect anything. Tesla did really well, probably because of all the electric cars coming out. I’m not sure why Apple went up; I guess people just like Apple products. The patterns I invested in, they would go down a little, then spike all the time. For the most part I was right, but I do feel like it was mostly luck due to it being the stock market.”
The Stock Market Game curricula, lessons, hands-on student activities, and virtual events combine content knowledge, critical thinking, research, and analytical skills in a real-world simulation. Participating students enhance their knowledge in core curriculum subjects including math, language arts, economics, and social studies. They also develop life skills such as financial preparedness, teamwork, and business knowledge, according to a press release from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).
“I think it’s a great program,” said Lalami, who offers the competition to his students each year. “I definitely see the value of it. The students learn about business and companies. It’s not just investigating in order to choose their stocks. I have them look at revenue, net income, why they would choose one company over another, long term market trends – a lot of different things, so they learn about the business aspects of the companies before they invest.”
Steve Amaro, assistant principal at Freedom High School, said this kind of opportunity is important for students.
“We are always excited when our students get an opportunity to compete against each other and students from other schools in an exciting class environment,” Amaro said. “We appreciate Mr. Lalami for researching and allowing our students to participate in order to tap into real world experiences.”
SIFMA is a trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets. For more information, visit www.sifma.org.
