Freedom’s annual Day of Fun marks end of summer school

Freedom High School hosted its second annual Day of Fun on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event was originally created last year by Steve Amaro, Ed.D to celebrate the last day of summer school and catered to students with special needs and enrolled in the district’s Life Skills program.
The festivities were run by a mix of Freedom’s Associated Student Body and leadership students and marked the first event they organized going into the next academic school year. The nine teachers, roughly 40 other staff, and 80 students played games such as basketball, bingo, giant Jenga, card-matching coloring, and music. Face painting services were provided by small business Face Painting by Wandie as an added level of fun, self-exploration and self-expression.
The day was primarily indoors and housed in the school’s new gym paired with outside areas for dancing, cornhole, and chalk art. There was a break at the halfway mark for a classroom visit to eat lunch and regroup.
