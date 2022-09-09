Freedom senior takes advantage of internship

Photo courtesy of Ella Wittstruck

Estella Wittstruck did an internship with Ph.D. scientists that focused on the study of cancer cells and their growth.

Most high school seniors probably don’t know what they plan to do for the rest of their life. Estella Wittstruck, a Freedom High School senior, does not have this worry.

“During COVID,” Wittstruck recalled, “my grandpa was diagnosed with lung cancer and because of the COVID restrictions we couldn’t really go see him. That really prompted me to seriously consider cancer research.” It was this conviction that led to young Wittstruck pursuing and participating in a high-end research internship that was deep in cancer research.”

Over the summer, Wittstuck did an internship with several Ph.D. scientists in Los Angeles that focused on the study of cancer cells and their growth.

