Freedom senior takes advantage of internship

Most high school seniors probably don’t know what they plan to do for the rest of their life. Estella Wittstruck, a Freedom High School senior, does not have this worry.
“During COVID,” Wittstruck recalled, “my grandpa was diagnosed with lung cancer and because of the COVID restrictions we couldn’t really go see him. That really prompted me to seriously consider cancer research.” It was this conviction that led to young Wittstruck pursuing and participating in a high-end research internship that was deep in cancer research.”
Over the summer, Wittstuck did an internship with several Ph.D. scientists in Los Angeles that focused on the study of cancer cells and their growth.
“The research I did was focused more on a general application to cancer research,” Wittstruck said. “I researched the effect of two different types of stimulants to better understand the nature of cancer cells.” These stimulants were caffeine and the molecule DLK-1 protein. The goal with this research was to find a potential relationship between the presence of particular stimulants and the rate of growth of cancer cells, she said.
Wittstruck explained that while there were some discoveries made, there was nothing concrete enough to draw conclusions.
“I found that the stimulants did stimulate growth a little bit,” she said. “But the results were not conclusive enough to say ‘for sure.’ It was enough to say this is the first step and we can further investigate.” This experience was vastly different for Wittstruck, as the professional lab was a large step up from the high school labs where she worked before.
How did she become part of this internship program? Wittstruck spoke not only to the research she had to do to find a viable internship option, but, also the extra steps to become a qualified applicant.
“Part of what helped me get the internship was taking AP classes and founding a community organization [called Project NLX] that focuses on helping people know more about naloxone. [Naloxone] is a medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose,” he said.
Project NLX is a community-based organization that Wittstruck has been publicly speaking about for the past year at school and city events. This organization provides medication safety, health education, STEM education to over 500 youth in th Bay Area.
The experience of the internship was invaluable for Wittstruck, but it had challenges that are common for all scientists.
“My biggest challenge was that the experiments didn’t always go as I planned or wanted,” said Wittstruck. “In science, we are always working with experimentation and experiments don’t always go as planned. Dealing with these obstacles helped me develop patience and perseverance.”
Wittstruck had three main experiments, and she had to repeat them numerous times. Sometimes she would have to repeat the same experiment daily, and others weekly.
“One of the experiments I did, I would feed caffeine to cells,” she said. So I would have to feed the caffeine to cells every day. By the end of the week, I would have to count how many cells there were to check for growth.”
Wittstruck thanked the Freedom teachers and the school staff, especially Dr. Amaro, for their support and making this opportunity possible.” For high school seniors, she said the most important thing is not that they decide what they want to do for the rest of their life, but rather, that they find their passion.
