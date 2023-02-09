Friends, family support coach in breast cancer fight

Press photo

Family, friends, students colleagues and players have shown their support for Cecy Martinez during her fight against breast cancer.

Cecy Martinez has been a Brentwood educator and soccer coach for years. But during her second fight with breast cancer, which has metastasized, Brentwood has shown her love and support.

Martinez has seen support through the Liberty High School varsity boys soccer team, who are 5-3 and in third place in the Bay Valley Athletic League, having beat Antioch High School on Friday, Feb. 3. The team has had extra motivation to work hard, as they dedicated their season to Cecy.

Not only do they dedicate their games to their coach, they wear pink socks during all their games, write messages on their undershirts and create posters full of encouragement. The 2023 winter soccer season is Martinez’s fourth year coaching the varsity boys soccer team, alongside her fiance, Jesus Gomez, and her 10th year as a coach for the East County Revolution Soccer Club.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription