Friends, family support coach in breast cancer fight

Cecy Martinez has been a Brentwood educator and soccer coach for years. But during her second fight with breast cancer, which has metastasized, Brentwood has shown her love and support.
Martinez has seen support through the Liberty High School varsity boys soccer team, who are 5-3 and in third place in the Bay Valley Athletic League, having beat Antioch High School on Friday, Feb. 3. The team has had extra motivation to work hard, as they dedicated their season to Cecy.
Not only do they dedicate their games to their coach, they wear pink socks during all their games, write messages on their undershirts and create posters full of encouragement. The 2023 winter soccer season is Martinez’s fourth year coaching the varsity boys soccer team, alongside her fiance, Jesus Gomez, and her 10th year as a coach for the East County Revolution Soccer Club.
According to her sister, Yessenia Martinez, she is not as involved physically because of her fight. But she is often tagged and sent photos from students and parents, which always bring her a smile.
Support for Cecy not only comes from the varsity boys team, but from her students, parents, and her family, who coordinated a fundraiser to assist her during treatment. Yessenia, along with her cousin, Natalie Pantoja, sold 1,000 multi-colored bracelets with colors that refer to Metastatic Breast Cancer, reading “God of Miracles. #Team Cecy.”
Cecy is also a first-grade teacher at Mary Casey Black Elementary School, where they have implemented “Martinez Mondays.” Feb. 6 marked the first Martinez Monday, and Mary Casey Black Elementary was decked out in pink decorations for Cecy. The school also had #TEAMCECY on their school sign, a large poster for students to sign and took a schoolwide commemorative photo with pompons to cheer on Cecy.
Yessenia appreciates the community support for her sister and asks that people continue offering their prayers and support for Cecy and her family,
“Cecy is many things. She’s strong, beautiful, intelligent, resilient, hardworking, creative, passionate, athletic, loving, and she’s a fighter. She’s a mother, daughter, sister, fiance, cousin, niece, granddaughter, godmother, teacher, coach and so much more. She has had quite the impact on this community, on the field and in the classroom, and she is so loved by many, which has been so heartwarming to see.”
