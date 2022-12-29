From facing challenges to getting jobs

Photo courtesy of Opportunity Junction

Opportunity Junction, a local nonprofit, held a ceremony for its fourth graduating class of Certified Nursing Assistants on Dec. 20.

Opportunity Junction in Antioch celebrated the graduation of its fourth class of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) students from its program on Dec. 20.

The program is the result of a collaboration between Opportunity Junction, Concord’s Mt. Diablo Adult Education (MDAE) and Empowered Aging. The three partners launched the CNA program in 2019 at MDAE in Concord, and in 2021 in Antioch. The recent class was made up of 19 total graduates from both locations.

Opportunity Junction’s Vice President of Programs Brianna Robinson said the ceremony was a special recognition of the students and their commitment to themselves and their community.

