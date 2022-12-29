From facing challenges to getting jobs

Opportunity Junction in Antioch celebrated the graduation of its fourth class of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) students from its program on Dec. 20.
The program is the result of a collaboration between Opportunity Junction, Concord’s Mt. Diablo Adult Education (MDAE) and Empowered Aging. The three partners launched the CNA program in 2019 at MDAE in Concord, and in 2021 in Antioch. The recent class was made up of 19 total graduates from both locations.
Opportunity Junction’s Vice President of Programs Brianna Robinson said the ceremony was a special recognition of the students and their commitment to themselves and their community.
“It was our first joint graduation (with Mt. Diablo and Opportunity Junction) and I thought it went perfectly,” Robinson said. “We were able to have many family members in attendance, cheering. It was a moving ceremony and each of the graduates were able to stand up and thank their families and teachers and it was really moving.”
Brentwood Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer also is Executive Director of Empowered Aging, and she spoke during the ceremony. She said she appreciated the opportunity her role as an elected official gave her to speak to such an inspirational group.
“These students all faced challenges to get to graduation,” Meyer said of the graduates. “They pushed through significant barriers and roadblocks and achieved their certifications to be part of the direct care workforce our state is in dire need of. As the Executive Director of Empowered Aging, one of the program partners, I felt even more blessed to be a part of such a special night. I again offer my congratulations, and my heartfelt ‘thank you’ for your commitment to this work, to all of the graduates.”
The CNA program is a 12-week training course focused on person-centered care and wrap around support to ensure motivated job seekers with addressable barriers to employment have what they need to complete their training, officials said. There is no cost, and Opportunity Junction covers all expenses needed to finish, including texts and supplies, in addition to offering one-on-one case management support.
“Our program provides wrap-around support, but it is also almost twice the required length by the state because we offer intensive training in the skills,” Robinson said. “Our employment partners are eager to hire our participants. With our students, they are able to bring in a brand-new CNA with the same experience of someone who has been a CNA for a year.”
Robinson also noted Opportunity Junction runs six classes each year, and graduates can walk into a job with a competitive pay rate and bonuses. Opportunity Junction also offers an intensive full-time administrative career program, with three classes running per year. Students who complete the administrative program are offered a four-month, part-time, paid internship after completion.
Opportunity Junction has been in Antioch since its inception in 2000. It was founded in response to the welfare-to-work initiative as a location mostly for single mothers to enter administrative careers through its training program. In 2010, the nonprofit began offering one-on-one career counseling, and in 2019, partnered with MDAE and Empowered Aging to launch the CNA training program.
Applications for the next CNA program are due the first week in January. Applications for the next administrative assistant program will be due in mid-January. There is an income limit based on personal situations, officials said.
Opportunity Junction is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization and welcomes donations and corporate sponsorships. Their 2023 Imagine Gala fundraiser is April 22 at the Blackhawk Country Club and will include live and silent auctions, dinner and dancing. For tickets, to donate, or more information on Opportunity Junction, call 925-776-1133 or visit www.opportunityjunction.org.
