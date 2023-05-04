Graduation season is just around the corner and many local seniors are anticipating life after high school once they receive their diplomas. But in the meantime, East County’s high schools have graduation-themed events planned for their seniors. These events are:
Senior Prom: May 20 at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, 1300 Van Ness Ave.
Graduation Ceremony: June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Patriot Stadium at 101 American Ave.
Grad Night: June, 8 from 10 p.m.–2 a.m. and will take place at the Heritage High School campus at 101 American Ave.
Achievement Night: May 9, from 6–8 p.m. at the Liberty High School Performing Arts Center, 850 Second St.
Local Scholarship Night: May 16, from 7–9 p.m. at Ohmstede Field, 850 Second St.
Senior Ball: May 20 at San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place.
Graduation: June 9, from 7:30–9 p.m. at Ohmstede Field, 850 Second St.
Senior Gala: June 2, from 8 p.m.–midnight at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, 1300 Van Ness Ave.
Graduation: June 10, start time is 8:30 a.m. at the Freedom High School Football Field, 1050 Neroly Road.
