Graduation caps
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Graduation season is just around the corner and many local seniors are anticipating life after high school once they receive their diplomas. But in the meantime, East County’s high schools have graduation-themed events planned for their seniors. These events are:

HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

Senior Prom: May 20 at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, 1300 Van Ness Ave.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription