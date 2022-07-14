Freedom High School leadership students recently proved school can be nothing but fun and games – at least for a few hours.
The leadership crew put on a 90-minute festival for the school’s special-needs students to wrap up the district’s summer extended school year classes.
Freedom 1.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
Freedom 2.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
Freedom 3.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
Freedom 4.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
Freedom 5.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
One of the school’s quads was transformed with a festival-like atmosphere, with games such as ring toss and cup pong.
“This event not only helps our district’s special-needs students participate in safe, organized activities, but also allows our general education leadership students to have an opportunity to promote inclusive environments and practice servant leadership,” said Dr. Steve Amaro, an assistant principal at the school.
Rachel Hancock, a fellow district principal assigned to Freedom for the summer, said she enjoyed watching the students have fun.
“I’m loving that everyone is enjoying the games and I am really thankful for Freedom leadership,” she said.
