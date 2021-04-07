The family of a local ill member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 202 is hosting a fundraising barbecue to raise funds for his path to recovery on May 1 at McCauley's Olive Ranch in Antioch.
The private event, scheduled to take place between 1 and 6 p.m. at 7901 Deer Valley Road, will raise funds for Rodney Gallegos, who earlier this year was admitted to the hospital following a stroke caused by a brain tumor. He remains in a stable, yet bed-ridden, condition.
Rodney and his brothers Tim and Ryan are are third-generation Brentwood residents, whose father, Hector, served his country during the Vietnam War.
The Gallegos brothers' Mom, Maryanne, has been serving the Brentwood Union School District for 30 years. Both Rodney and Tim Gallegos are elected and sworn officers of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 202 and have held their positions since the group's charter in 2019.
Tickets, which cost $35, must be purchased prior to the event.
A ticket includes a tri-tip and chicken lunch and entrance to a door-prize draw.
The event is slated to feature live music, live action and a 50-50 raffle. Bounce houses and hot dogs will also be available for kids.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call Kylie at 209-828-6074 or Tim at 925-206-6738
