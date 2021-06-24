Agriculture and environmentalism are vital topics taught in schools nationwide. Liberty High School, however, takes agriculture education for youth to the next level with the Liberty FFA Organization, a club dedicated to educating students on agricultural topics through classes and hands-on experience. Advisor Mr. Dias helps lead the Liberty club through monthly meetings, conferences, and FFA events.
FFA members at Liberty have the unique opportunity to participate in agriculture-related projects that immerse the students in leadership roles related to agriculture. FFA officers and members are able to both learn about agricultural topics and bond with club members with similar interests.
One central goal to the FFA organization is teaching students how to approach agricultural leadership. A method FFA takes to achieve their goals is yearly projects students complete that demonstrate their interest in agriculture. One of the most popular projects in FFA is raising an animal. Students in the FFA are able to pick either a goat, chicken, pig, or cow to raise for the school year.
While many students raise their animals at home, the farm located at Liberty’s campus holds a variety of student’s livestock that they feed and tend to. With an unprecedented school year, students overcame challenges and were able to go on-campus with their animals at the Liberty Farm. FFA members spent the entire year feeding and caring for their farm animals before selling them at an auction to be bought. Under normal conditions, the FFA-raised livestock are presented and sold at the county fair. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, FFA students had to adapt and sell their animals at an animal show rather than the typical fair. Although the most popular project is raising an animal, FFA members have access to a variety of projects. Growing plants in their backyard and doing research on different agricultural topics are a few examples of what students can do to demonstrate their knowledge of agricultural leadership.
Projects were not the only way the FFA club had to adapt due to COVID. Member involvement and bonding was a challenge that Dias and officers had to approach. Rather than the typical in-person meetings, FFA events were moved virtually.
“Students like agriculture. They like farming, it’s just interesting to be able to grow a plant and know that you produced food or raised an animal… they like how it provides them with community with the club, all of their friends do it, and they are learning a lot of skills that will help them go to college and get a good career,” explained Dias after he was asked what draws students to the FFA.
