The Northern California Gateway Rotary Club of Pittsburg is holding an ongoing fundraiser to help provide internet access and laptops for local students in need.
The fundraiser is in partnership with the Pittsburg Union School District (PUSD) and an agreement with Comcast for discounted internet service.
“Over 800 households in Pittsburg do not have internet connectivity, and that problem was highlighted during COVID-19 when children were dismissed from schools and distance learning had to be done at home,” wrote Comcast officials in a June 24 statement. “This digital divide demanded action, so we partnered with Pittsburg Unified School District, provided initial seed money, and are now reaching out to community members and organizations to assist in this effort.”
The press release stated that 100% of donations are tax-deductible and the funds will bring free internet service to families in need.
“The digital divide is a huge gap that got magnified by COVID-19 when learning instruction became online, and we may go into September the same way,” said Greg Osorio, president of the Rotary Club Nor Cal Gateway chapter.
Janet Schulze, PUSD superintendent, spoke about the quick transition they had to make for distance learning.
“We had to go to distance learning in March so quickly,” Schulze said. “We got all of our laptops and Chromebooks ready to go and lent them out to our families who needed them. But the amount we had in our schools was not enough to meet the needs that our families had. It really highlighted the digital divide in terms of access.”
Schulze commented on the district’s partnership with the e-club.
As the new school year approaches, Schulze stated that more work needs to be done.
Dana Eaton, Brentwood Unified School District superintendent, spoke about local community efforts in Brentwood.
“We have a couple of efforts going on here,” Eaton said. “There is a group of our neighbors in Trilogy, which is a senior living community in Brentwood. Last year they raised about $18,000, which helped purchase almost a hundred Chromebooks for students in our district … and this year they are setting out that same goal.”
On the need for additional hotspots for students this fall, Eaton added, “This year, we are working with different internet companies to try to get hotspots for families that struggled to have connectivity.”
Eaton stressed the continued demand for computers for students.
“There is a significant demand for chromebooks,” Eaton said. “We ordered about 3,000 more for the start of this year. We think we will need a good amount of them to support our students.”
Osorio explained his personal drive for the digital divide fundraiser.
“Me personally, my DNA won’t just let this thing go on,” Osorio said. “It’s in that category of pain, suffering and injustice and not doing anything. Some people can do that, but I don’t understand that.
To make donations, visit http://gatewayrotary5160.org/our-club/closing-the-digital-divide. To contribute to the PUSD, visit https://www.pittsburg.k12.ca.us/domain/2722.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.