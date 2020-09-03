Gathering the harvest
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Trino Rivera nears the end of a 12-hour shift harvesting tomatoes in Byron, Thursday, Aug. 27. East County’s warm temperatures and smoke-filled skies have made the annual job more challenging, but Rivera and his crew persevered to process some of the area’s sweetest-tasting fruit.

[Photos] Byron tomato harvest 2020

