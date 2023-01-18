Get your fill of pancakes to help Brentwood Lions Club fundraiser for deaf kids camp

Not only are pancakes delicious, but eating them can help a cause.
The Brentwood Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Ministries at 1275 Fairview Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit the Lions Wilderness Camp for Deaf Children.
Tickets are $15 per person, and first responders eat for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door and in advance at lcobw.com, along with additional donations for those unable to attend.
The Wilderness Camp is at Camp Ross Relles in Nevada City, Calif. and focuses on entertaining and teaching outdoor skills to deaf and hard of hearing children ages 7-15. Additionally, the camp’s motto is “Beyond All Boundaries,” and wants to meet the needs of children who may be disadvantaged, physically, economically, or socially, according to their website.
Fundraisers like the pancake breakfast put on by local Lions Clubs enable the camp to fully fund a child's stay at the camp, aside from a $50 deposit. The week-long sleep-away camp offers activities for attendees, including swimming, canoeing, hiking, horseback riding and crafts amongst many other activities. They also provide the camp the opportunity to upgrade their facilities.
According to Lions Wilderness Camp President Danny Raymond, the camp was one of two available for deaf and hard of hearing children in Northern California during summer 2022 and needs an upgrade. “It was built in the '70s and needs updates on many of the facilities,” he said. “We still need to re-roof two of the twelve cabins and all associated bathroom and shower facilities. Also many of the sidewalks have cracked and heaved and need to be replaced for handicap access.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.