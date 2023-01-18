Get your fill of pancakes to help Brentwood Lions Club fundraiser for deaf kids camp

Not only are pancakes delicious, but eating them can help a cause. 

The Brentwood Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Ministries at 1275 Fairview Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit the Lions Wilderness Camp for Deaf Children. 

Tickets are $15 per person, and first responders eat for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door and in advance at lcobw.com, along with additional donations for those unable to attend. 

