While reading a print newspaper is still part of many people’s morning or evening routine, some are turning to reading their newspaper electronically, using an online page-turner format. Brentwood Press & Publishing recommends experiencing The ePress, a digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper. In The ePress, there is much more to experience than just reading.
The visual experience includes watching videos right on the page. In addition to videos, web links are added to the pages, allowing you to easily view slideshows and visit websites. The links flash blue as you turn the page and as you hover over them to click. Interactive content is easily accessible and brings static content to life.
The ePress gives readers the opportunity to read digital weekly news in a page turner format anytime, anywhere, and on any device without a subscription. The ePress eliminates the cost of printing and delivery to your home, making it a free option to read the entire weekly newspaper.
Readers can turn the pages of The ePress just like they would the print version, seeing stories and advertisements exactly the same as they do in their weekly printed newspapers.
Readers are able to increase or decrease page size, download the newspaper as a PDF and share a link to The ePress on social media or email. Advertisers benefit by having a hyperlink on the ad to their website giving readers a very easy way to learn more about their company.
In this fast-paced world, some people don’t want to spend time fumbling through a print newspaper to find an article when they can search for and find it online in a matter of seconds.
Once you have experienced both newspaper formats, you will be able to determine for yourself which one is the right fit for you.
So, go grab your local print newspaper, and sign up to get the eEdition of your local newspaper emailed to you every Thursday afternoon.
Top 6 Reasons to read The ePress:
• Convenient – Read the paper anywhere, anytime on any device.
• Easy to Read – See the paper exactly as it appears in print. Skim headlines, sections and advertisements. When you want to read an article, click for an enlarged view.
• Searchable – Want to know immediately if there is a story of interest to you? Click the magnifying glass icon in the lower right corner, type in a search term and find it.
• Share the News – It’s easy to email and share articles on social media. Simply click on the share icon in the top right corner.
• Past Issues – Missed last week’s news? As a reader, you have access to the past eEdition newspapers archived on thepress.net, going back to 2009.
• No Subscription Needed – All of the articles published on The ePress pages can be read in their entirety for free.
Experience in-depth, on-the-go interactive news. Sign up today for delivery of The ePress to your inbox every Thursday at www.thepress.net/signup.
