Getting into treble

Trey Langevin of Oakley stops to play an upright piano abandoned on Camino Diablo in Byron on Sunday, May 17.
- Contra Costa County remains stricter than state on reopening
- Brentwood Union School District update on reopening plans and shortfall in state education funding
- Contra Costa County reports three COVID-19 fatalities
- Brentwood's Deer Ridge Golf Club possibly to become site of working farm
- Berger Montague: All-Star Cheer Gym Brings Class Action Alleging Varsity Brands Monopolized All-Star Cheerleading Competitions and Apparel
- Food trucks roll into Discovery Bay
- Contra Costa County businesses see eased restrictions
- Oakley Police Chief announces retirement
- Governor keeps Northern California beaches open, but closes beaches in Orange County
- Weed spraying in Discovery Bay delayed due to COVID-19
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Brentwood Community Cruise
- [Photos] Food trucks in Discovery Bay
- [Photos] 2020 8th Grade Outstanding Citizens - Soroptimist International of the Delta Awards
- [Photos] Kaiser nurse protest
- [Photos] Freedom High School cap and gown distribution
- [Photos] Plane crash at Byron Airport
- [Photos] 2020 Memorial Day service at Union Cemetery
