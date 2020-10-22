Getting out the vote
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Melissa Scott makes a statement as members of the Marsh Creek Democratic Club join a local Women’s March event to encourage voting. The rally took place on Second Street in Brentwood, Saturday, Oct. 17.

[Photos] Voter rally in Brentwood

1 of 14

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags