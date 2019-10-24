2019 Liberty High School homecoming queen and king - Isabelle Carreon and Jay Butterfield.

2019 Liberty High School homecoming queen and king - Isabelle Carreon  and Jay Butterfield.

 Photo by Tony Kukulich

The Liberty High School homecoming parade made its way through the streets of downtown Brentwood, Friday, Oct. 18. The annual event included cheerleaders, music, local veterans, floats and the homecoming court.

[Photos] 2019 Liberty High School Homecoming Parade

1 of 36

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags