Considering the Breakers – a volunteer group of craftsmen at the East Contra Costa Historical Society (ECCHS) – were named for their inclination to take long breaks from work, they somehow manage to get a lot done.
Doreen Forlow, ECCHS president, asserts that the museum and its grounds would look very different if it weren’t for the efforts of the Breakers.
“We couldn’t exist without people who are able and willing to do the things the Breakers do for us,” said Forlow. “We would have many less things to offer the public. The house would be much less than it is now.”
Chuck Hunter, who co-chairs the group along with Bob Byer, said the Breakers were founded by Patrick McHenry, Norm Ruddick and Clyde Hawkins, with the intention of restoring items for display at the museum and maintaining the museum’s infrastructure.
“They were the founders,” Hunter said. “They did the initial really hard work at the museum. We are their followers, and we are indebted to them.”
Today, the group consists of eight active members who meet every Monday and Wednesday morning to perform restoration work or complete repairs. Funded completely by donations, the group discusses what needs to be done, and Hunter and Byer make the final decisions about how their resources will be spent, noting that they have to watch their pennies carefully.
Hoping to attract new members, the group recently added one Saturday a month to accommodate those who may not be available during the current weekday schedule. Admitting that he’s not exactly a master craftsman, Hunter says the most important quality in a volunteer is a willingness to help.
“I’m not a skilled woodworker at all, but I can paint,” said Hunter. “I can carry stuff.”
The current Breakers bring a wide variety of skills and experiences to the ECCHS, a fact that benefits the society. And despite their disparate backgrounds, there is a commonality in almost all members. At one point or another, most have spent time working on cars, either collecting, restoring or racing them.
“The Breakers are an incredibly varied group of guys,” said Hunter. “We have a nuclear engineer and guys who finished high school. We have one man who worked on the space program. I was a college professor. We have a former IBM manager. We have people who worked for the water district. One of our guys, Bob Byer, drives our fire truck in the parades. He started driving that truck when he was 16 as a volunteer firefighter.”
Len Ferrier, well regarded among the Breakers for the chocolate chip cookies he often provides, said he can’t recall what first drew him to the museum, but he got involved in the restoration of the fire engine that once belonged to the Byron Fire Protection District.
“I was one of the first three guys to work on the fire engine,” said Ferrier. “They were cleaning it up, getting the squirrels and bird nests out of it. That got me started here in the museum. I stayed with it, and we’ve done a number of different projects. It’s been just a fun gang. Our motto is: ‘If we’re not having fun, we don’t come back.’”
In addition to the fire engine, the long list of projects completed by the Breakers includes the construction of the Kathy Leighton Resource Center, restoration of the Eden Plains schoolhouse, the restoration of an 1880s teacher’s buggy and restoration of the Byron Hot Springs Hotel omnibus. The omnibus is a horse-carriage built by the Studebaker Brothers that was used by the hotel to transport guests, and is believed to be only one of three left in existence of the nearly 2,500 that were built.
Echoing the sentiments of all of the Breakers, Hunter said his work with the Breakers has been enormously satisfying.
“I love history,” said Hunter. “I love teaching. I love the opportunity to give back to the community. I’m docent for when the school kids come out, which is just a marvelous high. I think it’s good to remain active. But very selfishly, I do it for the satisfaction of being able to give back, and also for the enjoyment of working with all the people that are out there. It is an amazing, amazing conglomeration of individuals with different backgrounds, different perspectives, different politics, but we never discuss politics. We all have a common purpose. That’s basically why I’m out there.”
For more information on the East Contra Costa Historical Society or volunteer opportunities there, visit www.eastcontracostahistory.org, or call 925-634-8651.
