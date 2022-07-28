Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble presents Guys and Dolls at El Campanil Theatre in Antioch starting July 29

Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble presents the musical comedy, “Guys and Dolls,” directed by Martie Muldoon, with the support of Assistant Director, Chuck Phalen. Frequently revived and a fan favorite across the country (and a popular request from Ghostlight patrons as well), this show celebrates the joy of local live theatre.
New York City gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. His girlfriend and nightclub performer Adelaide laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to Sky Masterson for the money, while Sky chases straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. “Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up where they belong.
Frank Loesser’s brassy, immortal score makes ‘Guys and Dolls’ a crowd pleaser, with popular songs, including Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, A Bushel and a Peck, Adelaide’s Lament, If I Were a Bell, I’ve Never Been in Love Before, and more.
