Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble to present three-day play festival in Brentwood

Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble brings its play festival, FESTIVAL 10 (2.0) - A Treasury of 10-Minute Plays back to Brentwood this month.
"Our community had an overwhelming response to our first play festival back in 2019. We had hoped to make this an annual event, but due to the pandemic, we were unable to have our play festival in 2020 and 2021. We are so excited to be able to bring this amazing event to downtown Brentwood, and thrilled that live theatre is truly back," said Ghostlight's Marketing & Media Director, Jennifer Finetti.
Ghostlight’s inaugural play festival was a one-day event, with plays performed in back-to-back performances on a single day. Tickets sold out quickly, and the seating chart had to be re-designed to accommodate the larger-than-anticipated crowd.
"Because our first festival was so successful, we have expanded it into a three-day event that truly showcases the breadth of talent in East Contra Costa County! And something new this year - we are performing several original works written by playwrights from the greater Bay Area and beyond, along with some outstanding published works as well," said Finetti.
Ghostlight's co-founder and former artistic director, Helen Dixon, is coordinating this year’s event, working diligently to pull all of the pieces together. She oversaw the solicitation for plays, recruited directors and managed the auditions. This year, she's also jumping into the fray herself and is directing one of the plays.
"It has been incredibly exciting and rewarding to put this event together. I am especially thrilled that we had so many outstanding original works to choose from. Our audience will be treated to a very special weekend," said Dixon.
Each short play will be produced "black box-style" in an arena setting, enabling the audience to focus on the stories and characters they'll meet throughout the festival.
“Each short play has its own director and cast. You'll recognize some of the faces you'll see, but many are gracing our stage for the very first time," said Dixon.
The plays will be performed on Ghostlight's portable stage, courtesy of an Economic Development Grant from the City of Brentwood. Grant funds were also used to purchase audio gear, lighting equipment, pipe and drape, and more. The grant also provided funds to cover marketing costs to help attract audience members from throughout the greater Bay Area.
A total of 15 plays will be produced, but they will be broken up into two sets. Attendees can purchase a standard ticket for either set, or they can purchase a discounted double-header ticket to see all 15 plays in the festival.
The event will be held at the Brentwood Community Center located at 35 Oak Street in downtown Brentwood. Set One will be performed on March 25th at 7pm, and again on March 26th at 2pm. Set Two will be performed on March 26th at 7pm, and again on March 27th at 2pm. Standard tickets for either Set One or Set Two are $20 for adults, $18 for teens/college students or seniors 60+, and $12 for children 13 and under. Discounted double-header tickets enable the ticket-holder to see both sets of shows. These tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for teens/college students or seniors 60+, and $22 for children 13 and under. Not recommended for children under 10. Seating is limited, and the shows are expected to sell out, so advance purchase is highly recommended.
Following Contra Costa County health guidelines, proof of vaccination and masks are no longer required; however, they are recommended for those who are unvaccinated and/or are immunocompromised.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ghostlightte.org/tickets.html.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.