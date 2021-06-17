Brentwood’s Ghostlight Theatre is excited to announce their first in-person show since the start of the pandemic last year, in collaboration with Pittsburg Community Theatre and the Pinole Community Players.
"Company" is a musical dark comedy that tells the story of Robert (Bobby) as he contemplates his unmarried state at the age of 35.
Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse.
The show garnered a record-setting 14 Tony Award nominations and won best musical, best score, best lyrics and best book.
Audience members will be delighted to see familiar faces, including Ben Ball as Bobby, Shelly McDowell-Cody as Amy, Phillip Leyva as David and Anita Viramontes as Joanne.
“We’ve all waited so long for a return to a bit of normalcy," said Jennifer Finetti, the marketing and media director for Ghostlight Theatre. "This production means so much to us involved in live community theatre."
After having to cancel many of last year's performances and shows, Ghostlight Theatre is excited to return to live shows.
Ghostlight has had to move its planned 2020-21 season to this upcoming year.
“Like so many other industries, live theater has been decimated by the pandemic,” Finetti said. “Many stayed dark throughout the pandemic, but some did their best to offer innovative entertainment options that could be enjoyed safely from home, or in an outdoor, socially distanced setting.”
Alongside the return to in-person performances, this particular show is also special to the community because of the collaboration of the three theater groups.
“This joint production is unique in that all three sponsoring theatre groups are sharing costs equally, but each organization will only receive ticket revenue for the shows being performed during their own sponsorship weekend," said Helen Dixon, Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble’s artistic director. "I’m hoping that supporters of Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble will try to attend a performance during our weekend, which is the last weekend in June."
Finetti agreed.
"We can’t wait to get back to producing shows the way we used to — and we are so excited to finish the 2020-21 season with "Company," and can’t wait to move forward with our other productions," she said.
Tickets for the upcoming show, "Company," have just gone on sale for $20 each.
Seats are limited, so advanced purchases are highly encouraged.
Tickets can be purchased on the Ghostlight Theatre website, http://www.ghostlightte.org/tickets.html.
Ghostlight-sponsored performances will be held at the Brentwood Community Center on June 26 at 2 and 7 p.m., and on June 27 at 2 p.m.
