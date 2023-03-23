Girl Scouts Logo_EDITORIAL ART

Girl Scouts of Northern California has begun its 2023 cookie season. People can support their local girl entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic cookie lineup online at ilovecookies.org. Consumers can also locate booths for in-person cookie sales through April 23. All cookie flavors are $6 a box, plus shipping.

The local scouts organization also is working with DoorDash to provide no-contact delivery service on selected dates during the 2023 cookie season. Through April 23, customers can order through the delivery app in participating cities. DoorDash app is available on Apple iTunes or for Android on Google Play.

Girl Scouts of Northern California is one of the largest councils in the country offering outdoor experiences, civic engagement, entrepreneurship opportunities, skill-building, leadership, and fun. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the cookie program are used locally and provide critical funds for girls’ access to affordable programming, the outdoors, camp and program centers, financial aid, and volunteer support services. In addition, Girl Scouts and their troops depend on these funds to support their community service efforts.

