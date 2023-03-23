Girl Scouts of Northern California has begun its 2023 cookie season. People can support their local girl entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic cookie lineup online at ilovecookies.org. Consumers can also locate booths for in-person cookie sales through April 23. All cookie flavors are $6 a box, plus shipping.
The local scouts organization also is working with DoorDash to provide no-contact delivery service on selected dates during the 2023 cookie season. Through April 23, customers can order through the delivery app in participating cities. DoorDash app is available on Apple iTunes or for Android on Google Play.
Girl Scouts of Northern California is one of the largest councils in the country offering outdoor experiences, civic engagement, entrepreneurship opportunities, skill-building, leadership, and fun. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the cookie program are used locally and provide critical funds for girls’ access to affordable programming, the outdoors, camp and program centers, financial aid, and volunteer support services. In addition, Girl Scouts and their troops depend on these funds to support their community service efforts.
One area girl, in particular, has benefited from her involvement in the Girl Scouts.
Gianna, from the Oakley area, spearheaded a cookie season Kickoff Event at the Oakley Self Storage last weekend.
According to Gianna, “Girl Scouts has provided many opportunities for our troop to grow both as individual scouts as well as given us opportunities to work together. We have participated in community service like helping sort food and toys during the holidays for local families in need. We have also had the opportunity to plan trips and travel as a troop to places like Yosemite and Seattle. Our biggest accomplishment has been funding a trip to Japan through cookie sales, which will happen this summer! “
Girl Scouts’ annual cookie program is beloved by consumers and scouts alike, said Bri Seoane, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. “As a former cookie seller in this council and mother to a current Brownie, I’m excited to kick off the 2023 cookie season as the new CEO supporting local Girl Scouts to have a successful sale. Cookie season is the largest fundraising activity of the year and Girl Scouts will be out selling in-person, at booths, and online on their digital cookie pages. We are excited to continue our local partnership with DoorDash, which provides Girl Scouts another channel to learn and experience modern day business and marketing skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.