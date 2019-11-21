St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County (SVdPCCC) is furthering its goal of ending poverty one person, one family, one community at a time by joining the Global Giving Tuesday Movement Dec. 3.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year, millions of people across the globe, almost 60 countries, mobilize to show up, give back and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day.
SVdPCCC hopes to raise funds to help support its holistic approach to assisting county residents overcome the challenges of poverty. Currently, the SVdP Family Resource Center is host to multiple programs, including a free medical clinic and dental program for the uninsured, a daytime homeless shelter, a hot meal program, an emergency food program and provides a transitional job training program for residents returning to the workforce. Additionally, over 780 SVdP trained volunteers, “Vincentians,” operate from 29 branches and provide person-to-person assistance to people in need.
“St. Vincent de Paul is so excited to be involved with Giving Tuesday this year,” said Executive Director Claudia Ramirez. “We try to help our community members in the most efficient and effective way possible-by tailoring our assistance to their specific needs. That takes a lot of resources, and every little bit helps.”
Those interested in joining SVdPCCCs Giving Tuesday can visit www.svdp-cc.org/giving-tuesday. Two generous, anonymous donors have agreed to match each dollar raised on December 3rd for SVdPCCC up to $2,000. Each $1 donation will have triple the impact.
For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit the Giving Tuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.
