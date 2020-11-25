There was plenty of Thanksgiving cheer last week as the City of Brentwood distributed over 50 turkeys to local seniors in the community during the Gobble, Gobble Turkey Raffle event.
Registered participants names were chosen with one entry per household and was organized by the Brentwood Senior Center.
Left to right: Seana Fippin of Brentwood Strong, Brentwood City Councilmembers Johnny Rodriguez and Karen Rarey and Olivia Alvarez of the Brentwood Department of Parks and Recreation pack turkeys for distribution during the event.
