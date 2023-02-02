Lions Center for the Visually Impaired is organizing a group excursion to Delta Bowl in Antioch at 3300 Delta Fair Blvd. for its blind and visually impaired seniors on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m..
They expect 16 senior bowlers aged 55 and older and about an equal number of volunteers and staff to assist in the mostly fun event, organizers said, but the center will present awards for Highest Score, Lowest Score, and Most Improved.
The group will be using adaptive aids like lane bumpers, ball ramp, or guide rails to make bowling accessible for all. For many of their clients, this will be the first time bowling in years, since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
