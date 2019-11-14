On Saturday, Nov 2, Gold Star parents J. Kevin Graves and Bonnie Lou Schreiner unveiled a memorial to their sons, U.S. Army Spc. Joseph A. Graves and U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Stephen J. Wilson, both Liberty High School graduates. Hosted by the Contra Costa Blue Star Moms, the memorial was dedicated on the Liberty High School campus. Casualties of the Global War on Terrorism, Graves died in combat July 25, 2006, and Wilson was killed June 20, 2007.
