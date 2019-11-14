LHS Vet Memorial

Gold Star parents J. Kevin Graves and Bonnie Lou Schreiner unveiled a memorial, sponsored by Contra Costa Blue Star Moms, honoring two Liberty High School graduates was dedicated on the school's campus in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Casualties of the Global War on Terrorism, U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Stephen J. Wilson was killed June 20, 2007, and U.S. Army Spc. Joseph A. Graves died in combat July 25, 2006. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

On Saturday, Nov 2, Gold Star parents J. Kevin Graves and Bonnie Lou Schreiner unveiled a memorial to their sons, U.S. Army Spc. Joseph A. Graves and U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Stephen J. Wilson, both Liberty High School graduates. Hosted by the Contra Costa Blue Star Moms, the memorial was dedicated on the Liberty High School campus. Casualties of the Global War on Terrorism, Graves died in combat July 25, 2006, and Wilson was killed June 20, 2007.

