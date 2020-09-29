A new business in Discovery Bay is here to make everything look better – literally.
Golden State Tan opened on Sept. 2 and has enjoyed a successful first month of business. The tanning bed and sunless tanning business is owned by local resident Stephanie Beadle and managed by her daughter, Jessica Lowrie. Beadle already owns an ironworks business with her husband, but said she wanted to branch out into something just for her.
“I wanted something I could have fun with,” Beadle said. “My daughter, having the education she has, and her being who she is, is definitely a plus. She is the inspiration behind this.”
Lowrie worked in the tanning industry in California and Nevada for almost two decades. In Nevada, she worked at the corporate level and received hours of training and information, making her the perfect fit for management.
“I worked in the corporate world of the tanning industry,” Lowrie said. “I earned a wealth of knowledge through consistent, ongoing training, and the experience gave me the ability to open up a salon.”
The pair had hoped to be in business in May, but shelter-in-place restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed their grand opening. Their doors are open now and sanitized between each customer.
“After each person comes in, the doors are wiped down inside and out, and the counters and each thing they touch,” Beadle said. “And just normal safety measures as far as the beds go, every bed is always sanitized after every person and doorknobs are always sanitized after every person . . . we have sanitizer readily available, we have masks for those who may come in without them, we take people’s temperatures. We have done everything our insurance and the county has said we have to do.”
Golden State Tan is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to get a little color. State-of-the-art tanning beds are available, as well as the Mystic Tan sunless tanning booth, which offers a customized experience for all skin tones.
“This is a new business with new ownership, and new equipment,” Lowrie said. “We have something for everybody, and we are excited to build a relationship with the community, and we are here to stay.”
Lowrie noted all employees at Golden State Tan are Safe Tan Certified, giving them the expertise to safely guide customers in their choice of products and tanning bed use.
“From the products you use to the actual exposure time in the bed, the employees are trained to control how much you are exposing your skin and everything is very regulated,” she added. “We have standards and laws we have to follow and are well versed in those laws . . . it’s not just about getting color, it’s about doing it the right way.”
Denise Eldam, one of Golden State Tan’s new customers, said she’s loved her experience each time. She tried both the tanning bed and the spray tan with positive results from both.
“I enjoyed it, it was relaxing,” Eldam said, and noted the salon was very clean. “They are very accommodating, the price is very reasonable and the quality of the equipment is amazing.”
Eldam appreciated the employees’ knowledge of the equipment and products, which made her experience positive.
“I’m looking forward to tanning in the winter,” she added.
Golden State Tan is located at 14850 CA-4, Suite F, Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-261-8266, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GoldenStateTanCA or follow them on Instagram at @goldenstatetan.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.