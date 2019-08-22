Gone fishing

Jacob Hodgson caught a live one and a good time Thursday evening, Aug. 15, during the Kids Fishing Derby in Discovery Bay. 

 Photo courtesy of Jim Mattison

Jacob Hodgson caught a live one and a good time Thursday evening, Aug. 15, during the Kids Fishing Derby in Discovery Bay. Fishing enthusiasts from Byron Union School District came to the Discovery Bay Marina for the second Kids Fishing Derby of the season. The event, hosted by the Discovery Bay Community Foundation, brought out over 70 students from the Byron Union School District and their parents for an evening of fishing. A dinner of hot dogs and chips was provided to all the participants by the Boardwalk Grill.

