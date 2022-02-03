Tom Gregory has put his party supply rental business, Got-A-Party, on the market with plans to take it easy for a while.
Gregory started the business in 1998 and has supplied East County with party rental equipment with his big inventory and wide selection. From backyard birthday parties to school graduations and weddings, Gregory and his team have set up chairs all over the Brentwood area.
As he looks toward the future, Gregory said he will miss relationships he formed more than anything else.
“For sure the customers and the employees are what I’ll miss,” he said. “That’s the hard part for me. It would be easy to just call an auctioneer and have them clear out all the stuff we have accumulated for 20 years, but it’s hard. We have just the right amount of equipment that takes care of our current client base and I do worry about my customers. And I like hiring people and giving people jobs, so that’s a big part of me, being able to supply that.”
One way Gregory can keep supplying jobs to the area is through Brentwood On Ice, the ice rink Got-A-Party sponsors each December in downtown Brentwood. The rink has become a local tradition each year, attracting visitors from all over the Bay Area.
“I will keep the ice rink. This is the first year we covered our recurring costs, so we won’t be selling that,” Gregory said of his rink after its fifth year.
Gregory posted sale details on his personal Facebook page and hopes to find a local buyer who will continue to care for his customer base the way he has for 24 years. He said the friendships made through his work are important, and he doesn’t want to leave anyone high and dry by going through an auctioneer.
“I worry about my customers,” he said. “I probably shouldn’t, but these are friendships I’ve generated and just auctioning it all off seems wrong. Hopefully I can find a local person and a good fit, but it’s hands-on labor. I just need to put it out there and hopefully someone comes along who can convince me they will be good to my customers and clients.”
Though the past two years have been slow, Gregory said this year is already shaping up to be the biggest yet for Got-A-Party. He said after missing out on milestone celebrations and other gatherings for so long, people are ready to get back together and celebrate life and love.
As a Brentwood resident and local business owner, Gregory and his crew were committed to the business, and their customers recognized that. Gregory said he’s lost count of how many times he’s jumped in last-minute when other rental companies couldn’t deliver or has helped when someone needed it.
“Tom and his crew were amazing,” said Ej-and A after using Got-A-Party for her event. “The crew were with me for two days assisting me in setting up for my party . . . the original company I used for the tent, (the tent) blew away and broke while setting up. Tom and his crew brought in their heavy-duty tent, which was larger and got me all set up for my party. We had lights, enough seating, and the equipment was quality.”
Gregory now plans to take some time for he and his wife to relax, then turn to some other projects. He said he is an entrepreneur at heart and may start another business or write some patents.
For more information on purchasing the business, click here . The asking price is $350,000.
