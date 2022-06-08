In this age of diversity, all 84 graduates at the second annual African American Baccalaureate ceremony on June 3 were implored to stay true to who they are.
The graduating seniors came from Freedom, Heritage, Liberty, La Paloma, and Independence high schools as part of The Liberty Union High School District. The Class of 2022 came to walk in the ceremony that celebrated growth, pride, promise, and resiliency, according to school officials.
Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 9.19.50 PM.JPEG
The second annual African American Baccalaureate ceremony on June 3 at Heritage High School.
Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta said he was proud of the ceremony because it is the only event where seniors across the district get to be together.
The crowd was filled with the students’ family, friends, residents and district leaders, many of whom swelled with pride as they watched the seniors walk across the stage.
Caleb Michael, who graduated from Heritage High School in 2015 before heading to Oregon State University, served as the master of ceremonies. He now is news anchor for KDRV News 12 in Medford, Oregon.
Guest speaker Onyx Sawyer-Ammons, the owner of Karter L’Rose Candles and a 2004 Freedom High School graduate, urged the students to find their identity and remain authentic to themselves.
Senior speaker Selamawit Asfaw advised the graduating class to embrace what makes them different.
