Hunter Reno, a Brentwood resident and Freedom High School graduate of 2017, is an official Air Force policeman, preparing to leave on his first assignment to South Carolina. Hunter completed his basic military training in February and recently graduated from the Air Force Security Forces Academy at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
