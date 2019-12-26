Since Robin Kirkpatrick lost her son 15 years ago, she’s made a habit of returning to his grave, as do many who’ve lost a loved one.
Kirkpatrick — whose son, Matthew, died in an accident when he was 15 — visits Matthew’s grave to talk to him, pray, bring flowers and make sure his gravesite is kept in good condition. It’s been integral in her healing.
Because she’s visited so often, she realized not everyone had someone to visit them.
“About three years ago, when I was out at the cemetery, I find other people were not visited,” said Kirkpatrick, who lives in Discovery Bay. “I would just kind of wipe (the grave) down and take a couple of flowers out from mine, put them on and just say ‘hi’ to the person.”
She realized this is a service she could offer to people grieving the loss of their loved ones. After researching whether something like this already existed in the area — and only finding a similar service on the East Coast — Kirkpatrick launched her business, Matthew’s Heavenly Touch, named for her son.
“He was 15 when he died, and this is the 15th year since his heaven date,” she said. “So, it just dawned on me: Why not offer this to folks who are going through the healing process and it’s too hard to do, or if they’ve moved away, or they would just prefer to go out there and have it already wiped down and cleaned up? That inspired me to start the business with the intention of helping others honor their loved ones. I’m ready to not only honor other folks but show the world how my son was, to honor my son in a more positive healing, helpful and supportive way.”
Matthew’s Heavenly Touch took root last month, and Kirkpatrick has not secured any formal clients yet. However, when her friend, Brandy Decker, lost her grandmother last year, Kirkpatrick serviced that gravesite as she did her son’s.
After Decker’s grandmother died, it was difficult for her to go to the cemetery right away. Kirkpatrick manicured the gravesite for her, adding a teddy bear, card and flowers.
“It was a huge blessing for her to do that for me, because I couldn’t do it myself,” said Decker, who lives in Oakley. “It took a huge weight off my shoulders.”
“The community itself has been very supportive,” Kirkpatrick said. “They still visit (Matthew). I know how it feels. I take personal attention to their loved ones, and they get somebody visiting them. I talk to them and tell them which loved one sent me there. I don’t want to say it’s the final evolution of my healing but more of an honorable step of the healing process for me.”
For more information, visit www.matthewsheavenlytouch.com, call 925-503-3744 or email robin.kirkpatrick@matthewsheavenlytouch.com.
