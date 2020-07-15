Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is working to raise funds to keep hunger at bay in its own Delta community.
The extreme value grocery retailer, independently owned and operated by David and Jessalynn Greenblatt, is once again participating in its parent company’s Independence From Hunger food drive to combat hunger and support vulnerable families in the local community.
“We can all certainly get behind this,” Jessalynn said. “We are in the food business to do what we can to provide food and security in our communities, and what we love about our company is they wanted each location to seek out the nonprofits we partner with. and I just love that.”
Jessalynn said she and her husband chose seven local nonprofits to benefit from financial and fresh food contributions. In addition, the Grocery Outlet parent company will also match up to $1 million in donations, spread across its locations.
“This is by far our biggest year,” Jessalynn said. “We have already raised over $11,000 at our location, and we still have to the end of the month.”
The nonprofits the Greenblatts chose are The Friends of Oakley, Loaves and Fishes of Oakley, Bethel Island Food Pantry of Laurel Ridge Church, Shepherd’s Gate, Oakley Senior Center, St. Anthony’s Food Pantry and the Delta Christian Food Pantry.
Kevin Romick is Oakley’s mayor and president of the board of directors of The Friends of Oakley. Jessalynn and Romick teamed up their organizations to begin early preparations for Christmas dinner and toy distributions.
“Since 2008, Friends of Oakley has been distributing Christmas baskets to Oakley residents who find themselves in need of help during the holiday season,” Romick said. “Five years ago, soon after opening Oakley’s Grocery Outlet, David and Jessalynn reached out to the Friends of Oakley about partnering in this effort. During the Independence from Hunger campaign, shoppers can buy a prepackaged bag of food and/or make a cash donation.”
Cash donations are used in December to purchase fresh food like turkeys and produce.
The Greenblatts have also partnered with the Oakley Senior Citizens (OSC) to help get food out into the community. Tim Lear, OSC president, said Grocery Outlet’s support has been wonderful.
“Grocery Outlet gave me about 300 bags of food to give out the week before last,” Lear said. “Grocery Outlet has been one of our main helpers ever since we started. If I ever need anything, I go there, and David and Jessalynn help me. The Independence From Hunger is a great program.”
Those interested in participating can make a difference in a variety of ways, from donating money to purchasing a pre-packed bag of food.
“With school closures resulting in record lows for food bank inventories across the country, we are once again reaching out to our loyal customers, employees and partners to join us and help support our neighbors,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet, Inc. “Our goal is to continue providing access to high-quality and nutritious food for our local communities in need, and this year have promised to match up to 1 million dollars to support our store’s efforts.”
Grocery Outlet is located at 3110 Main St., in Oakley. For more information or to donate, call 925-684-7439 or visit GroceryOutlet.com/Donate.
