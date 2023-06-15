Group of blind seniors picks cherries in Brentwood

A group of 45 people from the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired in Pittsburg gathered at Nunn Better Farms in Brentwood for a U-Pick Cherry Farm Excursion.
With support from staff and volunteers, the center’s clients were able to walk out to the cherry orchard on June 6 and find trees loaded with juicy cherries, and fill their buckets with the best fruit, said Richard Grange, Activities and Marketing coordinator.
The Lions Club then purchased the cherries for the clients and guests, allowing them to take home at no cost to them, a special treat full of healthy antioxidants.
In total, the group picked over 181 pounds of the cherries, with many sharing plans to bake their favorite recipes after getting home, Grange said.
“This trip allowed me to do something I thought I couldn’t do anymore. It felt so different to be outdoors in the light and feel the sunshine. I want to know, when is the next trip?“ commented LCVI client Joan.
LCVI volunteer and board member, Duke D. added, “Volunteering at LCVI is its own reward. Sharing experiences with the clients and talking with them is truly eye opening. It’s good to hear how much they value the staff at LCVI and how much they enjoy the activities that we provide for them.”
LCVI provides free supportive services for blind and visually impaired seniors in Solano, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties, including group activities, events and excursions.
For more information, call 925-432-3013 or visit www.LCVI.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.