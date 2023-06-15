Group of blind seniors picks cherries in Brentwood

Photo courtesy of Lions Center for the Visually Impaired

Clients of Lions Center for the Visually Impaired pose in the parking lot of Nunn Better Farms in Brentwood.

A group of 45 people from the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired in Pittsburg gathered at Nunn Better Farms in Brentwood for a U-Pick Cherry Farm Excursion.

With support from staff and volunteers, the center’s clients were able to walk out to the cherry orchard on June 6 and find trees loaded with juicy cherries, and fill their buckets with the best fruit, said Richard Grange, Activities and Marketing coordinator.

The Lions Club then purchased the cherries for the clients and guests, allowing them to take home at no cost to them, a special treat full of healthy antioxidants.

