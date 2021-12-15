This annual event brought the community together for an afternoon of arts and crafts, visits with Santa, balloon twisting and doughnuts, cookies, churros, cupcakes and pizza.
Each child also left the event with a framed picture of their family with Santa, smiling and enjoying the season.
Kathy Stein, a founding board member of the organization in 2005 and current vice president, stressed that it takes the whole community to make the event successful.
“We get participation from individuals, businesses, the sheriff’s department, the schools, everyone,” she said. “Many people choose to remain anonymous, and yet they donate so much time and money we can’t thank them enough for their generosity. It’s nice to see everyone come together to make sure that every child is going to be smiling on Christmas morning and warm every day on their way to school during the winter months.”
The organization also worked with the local school district to provide new backpacks to children on Bethel Island during the summer, and eligible juniors and seniors can receive a new laptop computer to support their continuing education.
“We’re very happy with the success of the laptop program, supporting high school juniors and seniors on the island,” said Gina Gloski, recently named BICS president. “ We’re currently establishing a scholarship fund to help those with aspirations for further schooling and training after high school. We’re grateful for the participation of our new families at Delta Coves, and neighbors in surrounding towns of Oakley, Brentwood, and Discovery Bay. We actually receive donations from family and friends across the country. Everyone wants to see all children have an opportunity to be healthy and successful and for them to feel supported by their community.”
For more information about BICS and how to help the organization, visit www.bethelislandchildren.org. BICS is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations can be tax deductible.
