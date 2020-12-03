Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown and her family set up three trees in her yard and decorated them with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay. Brown’s photos and trees represent items residents are grateful for this year.
This holiday season may feel under attack as state and county guidelines call for tighter restrictions on gatherings and events, but one local woman is working to spread a little joy.
“I am calling out to my Discovery Bay community to come together and show positivity and gratitude for all the blessings they have been given in 2020 instead of focusing on the negative,” Christy Brown posted on Facebook
Her post went on to describe her family’s plan to collect joyful statements and photos from families in the community in order to make ornaments for Christmas trees in her yard.
Eme, Christy and Chad pose in front of trees decorated with photos from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Christy Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown lights three trees in her yard and decorated with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Liberty High School junior Gabby Carreon sings a Christmas carole as Christy Brown lights three trees in her yard and decorated with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown lights three trees in her yard and decorated with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown lights three trees in her yard and decorated with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown lights three trees in her yard and decorated with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown lights three trees in her yard and decorated with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Melissa, Jordyn and Samantha Nowacki pose for a photo complete with artificial snow as Discovery Bay resident Christy Brown lights three trees in her yard and decorated with photos sent to her from other residents in Discovery Bay, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Brown is collecting photos that represent things residents are grateful for this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
“We are hoping our community members participate, and as people pass by and look at these trees full of positive thoughts and appreciation, it restores peace, love and hope for a better new year,” Brown said.
During the second half of November, Brown, her husband Chad and their daughter Eme worked together to build and paint three wooden trees to display the ornaments. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the family hung the ornaments and lit the trees.
Brown said her family has worked hard to make a positive impact on their community this year by creating safe, enjoyable experiences like drive-by photo shoots and Zoom art classes.
“The idea behind the classes is to try something new out of your comfort zone,” said Brown. “During our downtime, we might as well pick up some new skills, right?”
Her many outreach efforts led to the idea of creating the Peace, Hope and Love trees. Concerned by the anger dividing her hometown on so many issues in past weeks, Brown was anxious to showcase the positive feelings she knew existed in Discovery Bay.
“The Discovery Bay community is full of kind, generous, wonderful people,” she said. “Many have become our family and friends. I feel like there’s been a disconnect over the last eight months due to the lockdown, and the trees could be a great way to bring us together to show the faces that make up Discovery Bay.”
Shannon Fuentes submitted a photo of her family for the trees. She said she thought the ornaments and their message of peace and unity were a great idea.
“It’s great, especially now,” Fuentes said. “Right now, it will lift the spirits and morale of the community, especially with the pandemic going on and then with the division of our country and political issues and drama, this is a way to bring people together.”
Fuentes noted she and her family will visit the trees while maintaining six feet of space between themselves and others and wearing masks.
