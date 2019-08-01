Gianna Bargiacchi, Audrey Knuettes, Lexi Matthews and Emily Dean marked the start of the school year with a photo at Marsh Creek Elementary School in Brentwood, Monday, July 29.
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Hangin' in There: My happy place is gone
- Woman saved from drowning at Orwood Resort
- Back-to-school humor at Almond Grove Elementary School in Oakley
- Brentwood siblings raise funds for student backpacks
- Liberty High teens gear up for jet ski race
- City of Brentwood cooling center locations
- Flor Do Oakley festival celebrates Holy Ghost Festa
- Delta Fence Team take Bocce league win
- New App Makes it Easier to Raise Funds for Your School
- Former Heritage star Daniel Comforti to compete in U.S. National Swimming Championship
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Marsh Creek Elementary School - First day of school
- [Photos] Almond Grove Elementary School - First day of school
- [Photos] Residential fire on Anderson Lane in Brentwood
- [Photos] Downtown Brentwood summer wine stroll
- [Photos] Balfour Rd. roll over accident 7-17-19
- [Photos] Concert in the Park Briefcase Blues Band
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.