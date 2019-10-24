It's haunted house and trick or treat decoration time and the City of Brentwood has asked local residents to apply for their annual Halloween Home of the Season contest.
The following homes in Brentwood have applied for the Halloween Home of the Season Program. Drive by and visit these spooktacular homes! Voting will take place Friday,October 25.
489 Edgefield Pl
572 Bing Ct
64 Cloverleaf Circle
2724 St Regis Ave
781 Greenleaf Dr
380 Stonington Ct
783 Begonia Dr
4692 Nunn St
78 Haystack Ct
2300 Star Lilly St
600 Canyonwood Dr
4565 Ford Ct
According to the City of Brentwood, the winning home will be announced on Wednesday, October 30.
