Halloween house

Metro Creative

It's haunted house and trick or treat decoration time and the City of Brentwood has asked local residents to apply for their annual Halloween Home of the Season contest.

The following homes in Brentwood have applied for the Halloween Home of the Season Program. Drive by and visit these spooktacular homes!  Voting will take place Friday,October 25.

489 Edgefield Pl

572 Bing Ct

64 Cloverleaf Circle

2724 St Regis Ave

781 Greenleaf Dr

380 Stonington Ct

783 Begonia Dr

4692 Nunn St

78 Haystack Ct

2300 Star Lilly St

600 Canyonwood Dr

4565 Ford Ct

According to the City of Brentwood, the winning home will be announced on Wednesday, October 30.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags