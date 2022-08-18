Handydads named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year

Photo courtesy of Adam Martinez

Handydads Construction, Inc. owner Adam Martinez stands in front of one of his company’s trucks. The company was recently named the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has named Handydads Construction, Inc., as its Business of the Year.

Owner Adam Martinez said he was grateful and humbled to be recognized for his work in the East County community.

“It’s just really an honor,” Martinez said, adding the recognition came as a surprise. “There are just so many amazing businesses here in town that are deserving of this recognition, that do so much for the community, and it’s an honor to be recognized by the community.”

