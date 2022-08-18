Handydads named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year

Owner Adam Martinez said he was grateful and humbled to be recognized for his work in the East County community.
“It’s just really an honor,” Martinez said, adding the recognition came as a surprise. “There are just so many amazing businesses here in town that are deserving of this recognition, that do so much for the community, and it’s an honor to be recognized by the community.”
Handydads is a full-service home and residential construction operation, offering full kitchen and bath remodels as well as smaller services like ceiling fan installation. Smaller jobs were initially Martinez’s bread and butter.
“It started out with the ‘handyman’ items, the ‘honey-do’ list items, and since then, we have evolved, gotten our contractor’s license and we do a lot more of the larger jobs like remodels,” he said. “Originally, I started Handydads when my first daughter was born in 2013 so I could be around for her … it just snowballed from there.”
Martinez exemplifies the same ideals in his business that he strives to teach his children: the more you give back, the more you receive. He said giving back to the community is important to him. He works with the Chamber, as well as the Rotary Club of Brentwood, to use his business as a tool for the community.
Martinez heads up a group of Rotary volunteers to complete simple home maintenance tasks free of charge to local seniors. He supports the Kohl’s Give Back, shopping with underprivileged kids for back-to-school supplies and helps raise funds to donate dictionaries to every third-grade classroom in Brentwood. His business also supports Toys for Tots with the United States Marine Corps every Christmas, and a portion of all Handydads’ profits are donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. He sponsors many Chamber events, including Hometown Halloween, which he has organized the last two years.
Gerald Johnson, past president of the Brentwood Chamber, said Martinez deserves this recognition.
“Adam is one of the hardest working business owners I know. But more importantly than that, he is dedicated to the community and his family,” Johnson said. “He puts his money behind so many things, from the Hometown Halloween, the Christmas Parade, Celebrating Brentwood, the Black and Brown Resource Group Initiative, and in addition, he is a Rotarian … he is always going above and beyond the call of duty.”
Martinez said he looks forward to continuing to serve his community for years. The Brentwood resident enjoys spending time with his children and teaching them firsthand what giving back looks like. He’s gotten them involved in the running of business, and even takes them to his volunteer meetings.
“I just brought them on as brand ambassadors,” Martinez said. “I had them with me during my Rotary meeting last time; they are super pumped to help me. I had them during the Kohl’s Shopping Spree because that’s what it’s all about for me. It’s all about family, to teach them and try to help them, and make it easier for the next minority business owner.”
For more information on Handydads Construction, Inc., call 925-587-3237 or visit www.handydads.net/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.