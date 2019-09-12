Fallon Hawkins
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Fallon Hawkins, 10, wrangled Petunia at the East Contra Costa Historical Society during their annual barbeque Sunday, Sept. 8. The event featured live music, food, demonstrations and tours of the museum’s facilities.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags