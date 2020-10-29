Happy Halloween!
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Pumpkin picking remains in full swing at G&S Farms in Brentwood. Halloween is this Saturday and, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, will take place under a full moon in all U.S. time zones for the first time since 1944.

[Photos] G&S Pumpkin Farm

