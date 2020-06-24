Tammy Zickuhr had long dreamt of opening a bar, and when she discussed the idea with her husband, he said that if she found the right spot he’d be onboard.
In less than 24 hours, Tammy found the right spot on the corner of Second and Maple streets in Brentwood, and Harry’s Wine Depot and Tavern was on its way to becoming a reality. As it would turn out, finding the location was a lot easier than getting the doors open. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the Zichuhr’s plans. Ever resourceful, the couple adapted and made the most of the situation by opening for take-out service in the middle of April, and they’ve already developed a devoted clientele.
“It’s been wonderful — everybody seems pretty shocked by that,” Tammy said. “The Brentwood community is amazing. It’s an amazing community. Everybody supports everybody, which is what we need.”
Contra Costa County officials approved the reopening of bars for July 1, and Tammy plans to celebrate the grand opening of Harry’s over the holiday weekend of July 3 to 5. During the weekend-long celebration, there will be drink specials and special offers for firefighters and police officers. The band Double Shot will perform Saturday, July 4.
“We want to make it just right for our customers,” Tammy said. “We want them to be pleased.”
Harry’s is a dog-friendly business and also offers retail wine sales in addition to the traditional bar that will also serve a selection of beers. Though she loves local California wines, Tammy is currently only selling French wines.
“It has nothing to do with the wines here,” she explained. “I love everybody’s wines. I just wanted to do something different. It makes people want to come in and taste the French wines ... We’re going to be moving into Italian wines as well.”
Harry’s has a warm and inviting interior and features a quartz-topped bar. There’s also an outdoor patio that can accommodate 25 people. Food will be provided by Roadees’ Cafe, located next door to Harry’s.
As for the name, Tammy says people often assume her husband is named Harry, but that’s not the case. A color portrait of Harry hangs in the bar. So who is Harry? Stop in, order a glass or two of wine and find out for yourself. It’s much more fun that way.
Harry’s is located at 761 Second St., in Brentwood. Hours of operation are: Monday through Friday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call 408-318-0881 or visit www.harryswinedepot.com.
