Harvest Grove Virtual Academy grows in Brentwood

Harvest Grove Virtual Academy is Brentwood Union School District’s newest school, grown out of its independent study program over the past two years.
The school is entirely virtual, with optional in-person and virtual social activities available, and offers a curriculum for Transitional Kindergarden-8th grade.
Prior to the pandemic, BUSD’s independent study program had an average of 60 students. Harvest Grove now has more than 250 students, and officials expect the numbers to increase.
Paul Slay, HGVA’s Program and Curriculum Support Teacher, said like anything else, there are pros and cons to this type of schooling.
“Most students feel there is no downside,” said Slay. “They like the flexibility of when and how they complete their curriculum each day. They like being able to take breaks when they want, and in a lot of the cases, not leaving the house. A small group of students have said they miss being with their friends, mostly middle school grades. The younger students miss recess and playtime.”
He said families with students who do miss the social aspects of traditional school have found creative ways to meet those needs through trips to the library, museums, and zoos, by joining sports leagues or homeschooling groups; or meeting up with friends and other HGVA students. The freedom of the independent study schedule allows them to schedule these types of outings at their own convenience rather than in the few evening hours left after school lets out.
He added that for teachers, there is no downside.
“Most of the students are referred to Harvest Grove Virtual Academy from their classroom teachers or school administrators,” said Slay. “Students transfer to our school for an assortment of personal reasons, and they all come with different academic or social/emotional needs. Many are having difficulty with the in-person classroom setting. Teachers have always had these students in their classes, but the option for an independent study program like Harvest Grove has never been available within the district. Harvest Grove teachers can tailor the curriculum for each student, something that is very difficult to do in the in-person classroom.”
Allison Trestor’s 10-year-old daughter is a fifth grader at HGVA. Trestor said she appreciated the option to keep her daughter home one more year, without the intense planning of creating her own homeschool curriculum.
“I lost my mom to COVID, so I’ve been overly fearful ever since, and I had homeschooled her last year,” said Trestor. “I was so grateful for this option. She was registered for Krey and I was so nervous and then this came along and it’s been great. The more choices we can give students to keep them engaged in school, the better for everybody.”
Like the other schools in the district, there is no tuition for HGVA, and a Chromebook is provided at no additional cost. All the online curriculum used at Harvest Grove is aligned with California Common Core, with the same content students are learning in the in-person classrooms.
Student progress is closely monitored, and parents play an important role in that process.
“Parents and guardians are the daily ‘Learning Guide’ at home and have more of a collaborative relationship with the teacher,” Slay explained. “Both the parent/guardian and teacher work together to monitor the student’s progress every day. Students are required to check in with their teacher every school day, matching the same BUSD school calendar. If the student does not check in, they are marked absent just like not attending school.”
Harvest Grove teachers monitor their students’ progress and work every school day, correcting assignments and providing feedback. They offer office hours each day for students to login and get help if necessary. The online dashboard provides overall progress and grades, and parents can view their student’s attendance, grades, progress, and time spent logged into the curriculum.
If a teacher sees their student is falling behind or having difficulty with a particular subject or content area, they require the student to join a live Zoom chat for help to get them back on track.
Students often discuss the importance of staying on track, because catching up on overdue work can be difficult, they said.
One teacher said Harvest Grove is a true “Independent Study” program, and families who aren’t able to provide the time to support their students – especially younger students – should consider a more traditional format.
For more information, or to enroll, call 925-513-6300, ext. 2215, or visit https://busd-aeisa-brentwood-ca.schoolloop.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.