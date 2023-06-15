Hats off to the Class of 2023

Photos by Jeff Weisinger, Christian Raitt and Juan Cebreiros

High school classes across far East Contra Costa County celebrated graduation day last week.

Students from East County high schools tossed their caps and celebrated as they became the class of 2023. Red: Liberty, Green: Independence, Teal: Deer Valley, Light Blue: Heritage, Blue: La Paloma, Purple: Freedom and Yellow: Antioch.

