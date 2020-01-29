It was an evening of food, spirits and music at the Discovery Bay State of the Town’s “Havana Nights” gala Saturday, Jan. 25.
Held at the Discovery Bay Country Club and hosted by the chamber of the commerce, the black tie event honored the town’s Citizen, Business and Nonprofit of the Year winners, and included updates from local officials and dignitaries.
“This year's gala was a wonderful representation of what the community of Discovery Bay is truly about,” said Chamber Executive Director Amy Agno. “The list of nominees were all so amazing and deserving. It was exciting to see so many people get involved and place their votes for the deserving candidates. We appreciate our community and congratulate all the nominees.”
Citizen of the Year honors went to Brandy Woolman for her commitment to the community and her work as one of the founding members of the Discovery Bay chapter of Helping One Woman, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping and supporting women. The group also won Nonprofit of the Year and is headed up by Woolman, Debbie Neely, Jeannette Hemenway, Shelly Williams and Tiffany Violich.
The family-owned and operated Callahan’s Coffee & Cones was named Business of the Year for its commitment to the community, dedication to quality, service and a founding principal that “ice cream makes everyone happy.”
The Byron Union School District also honored its own with Teacher of the Year honors going to Alicia Woodson, a first-grade teacher at Discovery Bay Elementary School; and three Classified Employee of the Year awards to Debbie Auer, special education aide at Timber Point Elementary; Janelle Craig, special education aide at Excelsior Middle School; and Angelina Delgadillo, custodian at Discovery Bay Elementary School.
