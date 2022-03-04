Greg Kenny retired on Feb. 17 from John Muir Health after 44 years of service – and without taking a sick day.
Kenny worked in the storeroom and mailroom at the John Muir Hospital for 24 years, before becoming distribution technician in materials management, serving at both the Walnut Creek and Brentwood locations.
“Being the mailman since 1999, everyone knows the mailman, everybody loves to say ‘hello’ and everyone expects the mailman at the same time every day,” said Kenny. “Knowing so many people, it was hard to leave.”
Despite being given holidays or vacation time off, Kenny remained dedicated to the company, even if it meant working through injuries or illnesses. Since Kenny’s time in school, he never missed a class and felt motivated coming in each day due to the commitment he gave.
“Healthcare, I didn’t plan it, but once you start working in it,” said Kenny, “anything that helps save peoples’ lives like police, fire, or soldiers. Everything you do, no matter what you do, in any kind of hospital situation or healthcare situation, you are helping patients and patients love to be helped because they don’t feel well…and when they start feeling well and you have a part in that, it makes you feel good.”
Working in inventory for 40 hours a week, Kenny had to complete multiple tasks each day to keep the hospital running. He was involved in different jobs as part of the materials department.
“I was able to get up every morning, go in, and give it 100%, and if I could not give it 100% I would give it the best that I could,” said Kenny. “In 44 years, full time, I never woke up and called my manager saying I’m not coming in. I stood up every day and never missed a day. They used to call me the Cal Ripken of John Muir.” Ripken is Major League Baseball’s ‘Ironman,’ having played in 2,632 consecutive games by 1995 before his retirement in 2001.
The patients and Kenny’s co-workers evoked many emotions for Kenny on his last day of work as he remembered the close bonds he made as part of the company. Nevertheless, Kenny has plans for his upcoming retirement, which include traveling, golf, tennis and gardening.
“It was like a Hallmark movie, so it was a happy ending,” said Kenny, “because I’m not going to be working anymore. But then to know that I am not going to see these people I’ve known for decades, it won’t be the same, because at work you get close with the people you work with.”
