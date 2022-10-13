Heat wave tough for delivery workers

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our Youth’s Corner columns are written by area high school students and cover a variety of local and national issues. The opinions expressed in the column solely represent the author and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of this newspaper.

During COVID-19, the American people honored delivery workers with a new title- essential workers. Their services are integral to the country, yet the recent heat waves proves that working conditions and needs continue to be severely neglected.

This September brought one of the most severe heat waves in history to California. News outlets reported on delivery workers passing out, experiencing heat-related illnesses and strokes. News outlets even listed names of individuals who have been found dead in their trucks due to the heat. Instagram users shared a video that was recorded from a doorbell camera of a delivery worker sitting down taking shade on a porch, exhausted from the heat.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription