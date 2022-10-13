Heat wave tough for delivery workers

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our Youth’s Corner columns are written by area high school students and cover a variety of local and national issues. The opinions expressed in the column solely represent the author and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of this newspaper.
During COVID-19, the American people honored delivery workers with a new title- essential workers. Their services are integral to the country, yet the recent heat waves proves that working conditions and needs continue to be severely neglected.
This September brought one of the most severe heat waves in history to California. News outlets reported on delivery workers passing out, experiencing heat-related illnesses and strokes. News outlets even listed names of individuals who have been found dead in their trucks due to the heat. Instagram users shared a video that was recorded from a doorbell camera of a delivery worker sitting down taking shade on a porch, exhausted from the heat.
Delivery workers across the board report an increase of 10 to 15 degrees inside the truck, meaning if the temperature for that day reads 105, inside the truck the temperature will read 115-120 degrees. UPS and the U.S. Postal Service delivery workers drive in temperatures with no air conditioning systems installed. Surveys report staggering percentages of trucks that lack any A/C and many even lack fans. This highlights the issue of working standards in trucks as this issue extends to truck workers as well, many who endure the same bleak working conditions. Many workers call to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSH), which falls under the U.S. Department of Labor, to establish better standards. OSHA’s job is to create better regulations for companies like FedEx and UPS to maintain for their workers.
Since the reports, many UPS representatives have given statements with regard to the issues presented.
KCRA-3 reported that UPS “air conditioning would be ineffective since drivers make hundreds of stops a day.” However, “UPS said [they support their] drivers by providing additional water, ice, electrolyte replacement beverages and fruits with high water content…[ and] distributing 260,000 new uniforms with wicking Dri-Fit shirts and performance fabric shorts, 125,000 cooling towels and accelerating the installation of fans in UPS vehicles across the country.”
The New York Times reported, “UPS has also trained employees to ‘work safely throughout the year,’ it said, and, during the day, says it has sent reminders to ‘stay hydrated and to take their rest breaks.’”
UPS’ statements provide no real long-term solutions for workers as delivery workers continue to fall victim to the heat at atrocious rates.
“Last month, Tony Cárdenas, a Democratic United States representative in California, introduced a bill that would require the Postal Service to install air-conditioning in all of its vehicles,” reported the New York Times.
GreenWire also reports on Representative Judy Chu of California stating “This kind of tragic death is completely preventable.” KCRA-3 also reported “The UPS contract expires next summer and negotiations will start at the beginning of the year.” In conclusion, UPS plans to implement short-term solutions and a California representative introduced a bill that would force OSHA to improve their regulations for delivery workers if passed.
While the main priority remains to get air conditioning for all delivery workers, listed below are some things we all can do in the meantime: Many people leave water bottles, Gatorades, and sodas outside in coolers with signs that encourage delivery workers to take refreshments and thank them for their work. Others also leave chips or some sort of snack. We encourage the residents of Brentwood to partake in these acts of kindness!
Another thing is to ask the delivery workers how their day was and more about their working conditions. After hearing more accounts, it increases knowledge and further implements the severity of the situation. Lately, make sure to call or email UPS, the U.S. Postal Service, OSHA, local government officials, State representatives and demand better working conditions for the essential workers.
