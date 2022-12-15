Her message to children: Wash your hands!

CLOUD

Local author J. Kymberly Cloud uses words to paint a message for children: Wash your hands.

Cloud passionately describes writing as something that allows one to express their deepest thoughts, feelings, and emotions. But the author says writing is much more than that, referring to it as a powerful tool that is able to provoke emotions, trigger memories, convey information and more.

“Writing just blows my mind,” said Cloud of Oakley. “Everything has to be written. Every movie you’ve ever seen was written. That is all that we see in peoples’ heads. It is amazing that people can be all these amazing things. It all comes from a thought. It comes from writers.”

