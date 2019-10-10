Heritage High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC instructors and cadets recently earned an overall unit assessment score of ‘Exceeds Standards,’ the highest rating attainable, during their unit evaluation. Lt. Col. Barrett L. Morris and SMSgt. Jeffrey J. Jacobson created a dynamic and supportive learning environment coupled with an excellent community outreach effort. The instructors provided outstanding leadership in administering the cadet centered citizenship program.
The cadets performed exceptionally and took great pride in leading and accomplishing their unit goals. Heritage High School’s Air Force JROTC citizenship program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school and within the community.
