One of the many lessons to come from this challenging year has been that young people take seriously their ability to be catalysts for change, and Brentwood resident Layne Fajeau has taken on dual roles in that paradigm.
Fajeau is an environmental activist concentrating on issues in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and he’s actively engaging other students in environmental issues. During a recent board meeting of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which was held to discuss funding the planning stage of the Delta Conveyance Project, Fajeau had a cadre of 10 Heritage High School students prepared to make public comments opposing the funding. He appears to have found his calling.
“That was really cool hearing 60 people come out to support the Delta,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of organizing for the Sierra Club over the last few months, trying to get people out to those meetings. So it was really nice seeing so many people come out.”
A sophomore at University of California, Berkeley, studying environmental law and policy Fajeau is also a graduate of Heritage High School. Principal Carrie Wells had no trouble recalling Fajeau or her impressions of him.
“Layne is an extremely intelligent young man with compassion to match,” Wells said. “The fact that he is working on local environmental issues to better his community while engaging young people in that process is of no surprise. While a student at Heritage High School, Layne always considered his efforts as a student in the larger context of the school community and how those efforts might better the programs he was involved with during his time with us.”
It was during his senior year that Fajeau got his first exposure to Delta-related issues as a volunteer for Assemblymember Jim Frazier (D-11). The opportunity, he said, introduced him to the politics that underlie environmental issues in the Delta and helped him understand how a tunnel project in the Delta could negatively impact the region. But it was Fajeau’s parents and teachers that first encouraged his curiosity.
“My mom and dad both have encouraged me from a young age to pay attention to the world around me, and they encourage and support my passions and endeavors daily,” Fajeau said. “I also am really grateful for my U.S. history teacher, Mr. Tyler Rust, who constantly encouraged us as students to be critical of the world around us, as criticism is the greatest form of patriotism.”
Osha Meserve is a Sacramento-based environmental lawyer active in efforts to oppose a Delta tunnel. Fajeau noticed Meserve’s work and reached out to her seeking a clerkship. In addition to the research work, the pair identified an opportunity to engage more young people in the fight for the Delta and coordinating student outreach became his task.
“Layne is a smart and compassionate young man with a keen interest in protecting the environment,” Meserve said. “It is great to see young people stepping up to help to save the planet.”
Looking into the future, Fajeau plans to attend law school. Noting that water regulations in the West are in need of serious revision, he is considering specializing in water and land-use law.
“People need their water, and the Delta is the hub of water in California,” Fajeau said. “A vast amount of water flows through here. As environmental groups, I think we’re willing to make compromises to make sure that people have a reliable water source that potentially comes from the Delta. But that doesn’t involve a tunnel. It doesn’t involve massive infrastructure projects that don’t actually address reliability issues. We’re asking for improvements to existing State Water Projects like the Delta levees that will help us all.”
