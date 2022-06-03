Heritage High School junior Isaiah Javier will have a seat at not one, but two prestigious music camps this summer.
The 17-year-old musician and his saxophone will travel across the country in July to spend one week at the Brubeck Institute Summer Jazz Colony, followed by two weeks at the Lincoln Center’s Summer Jazz Academy. The Brubeck program is an intensive educational course for a limited number of highly talented students from around the world. The Lincoln Center’s curriculum is considered the premier program for advanced high school jazz students and includes rigorous training for 42 of the country’s most dedicated high school musicians.
Isaiah said he was thrilled to be participating in both programs.
“The ultimate goal behind all my efforts the last couple years is to go to music school in New York,” he said of his studies. “I hope for not only connections, but experience, so that when I audition for the conservatories in New York, I’ll be able to get in there.”
Isaiah began playing saxophone in fifth grade and quickly discovered a love of all things jazz. He is part of Heritage High’s Jazz band, and also doubles on the flute and clarinet. He spends all his free time perfecting his music in hopes of being able to play at a higher level and with other professionals.
“Being able to experience making music with professional musicians and being on that level of playing high and intelligent music, music you have to think about, that’s the goal,” he said of what motivates him. “That kind of music is not just simple stuff you can pull out of the air.”
Isaiah currently takes virtual lessons from George Garzone, a music professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and Adam Larson, a saxophonist and composer. He takes in-person lessons from Bay Area legendary saxophonist Mary Fettig. He is also mentored by Michael Miller, a musician and songwriter.
Miller began mentoring young musicians on occasion after helping his godson gain entrance to the Berklee College of Music. He said he found the experience rewarding and began keeping an eye out for talented and driven youth who needed a guiding hand on the path toward a professional musical career.
“Certain young musicians I find that I think are super talented, I help them get into honors bands or get scholarships to music schools,” Miller said. “I was at a county honors band a few months ago and Isaiah was playing and I was super impressed with his sound. When he plays saxophone, he has this really rich, resonant sound that I’ve rarely heard even in professionals.”
Miller said he has given Isaiah advice on who to take lessons from, where to audition, and generally guided him forward on the road to his goal of becoming a professional jazz musician.
“I’ve never heard even a professional saxophone player with a sound like his,” said Miller. “It’s not just technique. He has the sound and the technique and when I was talking to him, he just has this fiery, focused passion in his being and I just knew that whatever I put in front of him, he would do, and that’s why I connected him to the people I did.”
Though Isaiah used to swim and play soccer and water polo, he has now focused all his energies on his music and strengthening his saxophone technique. He and his band occasionally play at Bay Area venues. Their next show is at Serendipity Cellars on June 24. For more information, call 925-447-0572. For lesson inquiries, email Isaiah at izjavier22@hotmail.com.
